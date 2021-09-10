UrduPoint.com

Distribution Of 40m Sehat Cards Across Punjab To Start By Year End: PM Told

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Distribution of 40m Sehat Cards across Punjab to start by year end: PM told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan was told on Friday that the distribution process of 40 million Sehat Insaf Cards across all 36 districts of Punjab would start in December 31 this year and complete by March next year.

The prime minister, who was chairing a meeting to discuss the distribution of Sehat Insaf Cards in Punjab, was also told that a massive awareness campaign would also be held to ensue better utility of the health insurance facility.

Special assistants to PM Dr Faisal Sultan and Dr Shahbaz Gill, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, KP Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra and other senior officers attended the meeting.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to utilize all out resources for effective execution of the project.

Calling Sehat Insaf Card a milestone achievement of the incumbent government, the prime minister said the Universal Health Coverage was a key component of the government's vision.

The provision of quality healthcare to the poor was not only the government's responsibility but also the manifestation of government's priorities, he added.

He viewed that the health insurance would not only extending quality healthcare to the people but also bringing about a boom in private hospitals.

The prime minister instructed the health ministers that besides ensuring uniform health facilities to the poor, they should also set up a mechanism for proper guidance of the beneficiaries particularly the illiterate ones.

He also called for making the beneficiaries' feedback a permanent feature of the program to address the shortcomings without delay.

The prime minister also instructed for setting up special cells at Federal and provincial levels to achieve effective implementation of the project.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Punjab March December All Government Million Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

90,610 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

90,610 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

31 seconds ago
 WFP appeals for $200 million to deliver lifesaving ..

WFP appeals for $200 million to deliver lifesaving assistance to the Afghan peop ..

38 seconds ago
 Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade wee ..

Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade week closes

38 minutes ago
 Kareena gives befitting response to online trollin ..

Kareena gives befitting response to online trolling over naming their sons as Ta ..

48 minutes ago
 Work on small dams in final stages to overcome wat ..

Work on small dams in final stages to overcome water shortage in NW

35 minutes ago
 Applications invited for canola cultivation on exp ..

Applications invited for canola cultivation on experimental plots

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.