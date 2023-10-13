Distribution of allotment letters of family quarters

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) On the instructions of CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamayana, family quarters' allotment letters were distributed among the heirs of martyrs, Ghazis and parents of special children.

As per the details, SSP Admin Atif Nazir distributed the letters while the heirs of Shaheed ASI Sajjad Hanif, Ghazi Constables Hamid Mukhtar, Hamid Aslam, Manzoor Ahmed and Adnan Ghaffar were among those who received the allotment letters, while constable Waqar Mubasher, the father of special children, was also included.

Addressing on the occasion, SSP Admin Atif Nazir said that the process of distribution of welfare funds is going on under the direction of CCPO Lahore, while the welfare of martyrs, Ghazis and parents of special children will continue. He further said that every possible assistance is being given to everyone from the welfare funds while own roof is a great blessing.

SSP (Admin) also inquired about the problems from the heirs and Issued orders to solve them on the spot.