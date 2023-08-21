Distribution of Assistive Devices and Financial Assistance held

Pakistan Association of the Blind National in collaboration with the World Blind Union and Pakistan Association of the Blind Larkana District organized a ceremony of Distribution of Assistive Devices and Financial Assistance among the Blind and Partially sighted males, females and children belonging to the flood-affected areas of eight districts of Sukkur and Larkana region was held here at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Hall on Monday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Association of the Blind National in collaboration with the World Blind Union and Pakistan Association of the Blind Larkana District organized a ceremony of Distribution of Assistive Devices and Financial Assistance among the Blind and Partially sighted males, females and children belonging to the flood-affected areas of eight districts of Sukkur and Larkana region was held here at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Hall on Monday.

The ceremony was presided over by President Larkana Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahmed Ali Sheikh. Deputy Commissioner Larkana Salimullah Odhu was the chief guest on the occasion. While Mayor LMC Anwar Ali Nawaz Lohar, Deputy Mayor LMC Muhammad Amin Shaikh, President Larkana Press Club Ghulam Murtaza Kalhoro, Regional Director of Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Zahida Kakipoto, former DIG Riaz Ahmad Soomro were the guests of honor.

Central president of the organization Qari Saad Noor, general secretary PAB Larkana Riaz Memon, general secretary of Larkana branch Akhtar Magsi, Tariq Abbasi, Farman Mirani, Shafiq Junejo, Ijaz Ahmed Sohro, Asadullah Abro, blind men, women and children from different districts attended in large number.

On this occasion, more than 100 blind men, women and children were given financial assistance of Rs.15,000 each and Assistive Devices by the World Blind Union.

Addressing the ceremony Ahmed Ali Shaikh said that blind people deserve special attention and it is our duty to help them in difficult times.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Salimullah Odhu speaking on the occasion said that the handicapped especially blind people were more talented than the normal ones.

He said that the blind are part of society and they deserve special love and affection, they are contributing their services in every field and proved an asset to the nation.

He said blind people have many qualities to live their lives as respectable citizens.

He said, "They are handicapped but not hapless and can live a respectable life with their innate qualities if helped by the common people".

He called upon the philanthropists to come forward and be very much generous to special persons so as to make them able to lead a respectable and prosperous life without becoming a burden on the society.

DC Larkana said that we wish that blind people get an education so that they can be given jobs under the disabled quota, but we have many problems and fewer resources, yet we are always available to help blind people in every possible way.

He also called upon the parents of blind children to admit their children to the institution established by the government for handicapped children, so that they might be groomed and taught to be good citizen.

He assured that he would extend all sorts of cooperation in respect of visually handicapped children.

On this occasion, Mayor LMC Anwar Ali Nawaz Lohar said in his address that blind people deserve special attention. It is our duty to help them in their time of need, he added.

President of Larkana Press Club Murtaza Kalhoro said how are visually impaired people living? they know that we should not underestimate the hearing impaired.

He said that they can also prove to be the best citizens of society by reading and writing.

On this occasion, the central president of the organization Qari Saad Noor, President PAB Larkana Riaz Memon, general secretary of Larkana branch Akhtar Magsi and others said that a 5% jobs quota should be given to them so that they can live a dignified life instead of begging in the streets.