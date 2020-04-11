Distribution of cash assistance under Ehsaas Kifalat programme started

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Payment of Rs 12000 to each deserving family registered under Ehsas kifalat programme started at various cash grant centers.

According to details, cash grant centers established in various areas of district including Mithi, Diplo, Islamkot, kaloee, Nangarparkar and Chhachro have started distribution of cash to destitute people amid tight security.

Meanwhile, a large number of Police and Rangers personnel were also deployed at cash grant centers.