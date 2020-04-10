Distribution of cash under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme starts in Abbottabad

District administration Abbottabad has started the distribution of the cash relief assistance of Rs.12000 per family under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme in the poor and deserving families

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :District administration Abbottabad has started the distribution of the cash relief assistance of Rs.12000 per family under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme in the poor and deserving families.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC), Abbottabad Mohammad Mughees Sanaulalh, distribution centres have been established at union council levels in the nominated public sector schools and colleges which in urban similar centres have been established in nine different colleges and higher secondary schools wherein the registered deserving peoples are being handed over the assistance.

The Deputy Commissioner said that registration for the cash assistance is being carried through only online electronic system and no change can be made in this system. He said that only those deserving persons should come for receiving cash who have received mobile phone message and due to threat of the spread of Corona virus people should not gathered at those centres.