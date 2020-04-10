UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distribution Of Cash Under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme Starts In Abbottabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 07:38 PM

Distribution of cash under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme starts in Abbottabad

District administration Abbottabad has started the distribution of the cash relief assistance of Rs.12000 per family under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme in the poor and deserving families

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :District administration Abbottabad has started the distribution of the cash relief assistance of Rs.12000 per family under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme in the poor and deserving families.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC), Abbottabad Mohammad Mughees Sanaulalh, distribution centres have been established at union council levels in the nominated public sector schools and colleges which in urban similar centres have been established in nine different colleges and higher secondary schools wherein the registered deserving peoples are being handed over the assistance.

The Deputy Commissioner said that registration for the cash assistance is being carried through only online electronic system and no change can be made in this system. He said that only those deserving persons should come for receiving cash who have received mobile phone message and due to threat of the spread of Corona virus people should not gathered at those centres.

Related Topics

Poor Abbottabad Mobile Family

Recent Stories

Nasim Sadiq says flour mafia is being saved

5 minutes ago

Bank Alfalah supports 1.5 million beneficiaries un ..

12 minutes ago

Ramiz Raja turns defensive over funny question of ..

35 minutes ago

PCB announces departures of Haroon Rashid and Agha ..

36 minutes ago

Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry co ..

2 minutes ago

Youm-e-Dua observed across country on Pakistan Ule ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.