Distribution Of Cheaques To Agricultural Graduates Held In Kasur

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Distribution of cheaques to agricultural graduates held in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kasur Captain (Rtd) Aurangzeb Hyder Khan on Wednesday distributed cheaques in the Chief Minister Internship Program for Agriculture Graduates.

In this regard, a function was held at the DC office in which Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Hafiz Tahir Nadeem, Assistant Agriculture Officer Tahirim Raza, and interns participated.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner distributed monthly stipend cheaques to the agricultural graduates of the internship program. Under this program, 49 agricultural graduates have been recruited in Kasur district, and these graduates have been assigned duties in different areas of the district, who are providing awareness to the farmers about the various programs of the Punjab Government Agriculture Department.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner congratulated all the interns and urged them to work harder. The Deputy Commissioner also expressed that agriculture is the backbone of the country, and we all have to work together day and night for its development.

The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the efforts of all the officers of the Department of Agriculture for the success of this project.

APP/mfn/378

