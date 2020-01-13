UrduPoint.com
Distribution Of Chicken Package In Cold Districts To Start In March

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 02:43 PM

To alleviate poverty and generate employment opportunities especially in rural areas of KP, the Agriculture and Livestock Department has decided to commence chicken distribution package under Prime Minister National Agriculture Emergency Program in cold districts from March this year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :To alleviate poverty and generate employment opportunities especially in rural areas of KP, the Agriculture and Livestock Department has decided to commence chicken distribution package under Prime Minister National Agriculture Emergency Program in cold districts from March this year.

Under this program, the spokesman of Agriculture and Livestock Department told APP on Monday that distribution of chicken package ie 'five hens and one rooster' among poor families was continued in less cold districts and this process would begin in cold districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa from March this year.

Under this pro-poor programme, he said around one million poultry birds would be distributed among poor families on subsidized rate during the next four years in the province including merged areas.

The Spokesman said department would distribute 40,000 units farms every year but now the number has crossed one lakh in last few months in view of people's overwhelming response to his pro poor package.

He said this four years' package is expected to be completed in two years, adding the authorities would be requested to make the package double so that a large number of people could be benefited.

The spokesman said this package was being given to each beneficiary at affordable price at Rs1050. The package was extremely beneficial for poor and low income groups to get dignified jobs besides contribute to the income of family.

