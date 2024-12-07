Distribution Of CM Livestock Cards Starts In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2024 | 08:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The Livestock Department has commenced distribution of Chief Minister’s Livestock Cards among livestock farmers in Faisalabad.
In a formal ceremony held at the office of Assistant Director Agriculture Jaranwala, MPA Khan Bahadar flanked by Director Livestock Dr Syed Nadeem Badar distributed CM Livestock Cards to 71 livestock farmers.
Speaking on the occasion, Khan Bahadar highlighted the significance of livestock card scheme and said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz had allocated Rs.11 billion to support livestock farmers and upgrade this sector on most modern lines.
He said that the scheme would facilitate the farmers having 5 to 10 male animals with interest-free loans so that they could feed and nurture their cattle properly.
Dr. Syed Nadeem Badar said that Livestock Card would become fully functional after December 15 and the farmers could use it for its specific purposes.
Additional Director Livestock Faisalabad Dr. Muhammad Qaisar Khaleeq, Deputy Director Livestock Jaranwala Dr. Nazish Saeed, Assistant Director Agriculture Jaranwala Rizwan Amir Khan, veterinary officers, media representatives and others were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
23 medals, 230 degrees awarded in Medical University Convocation.2 minutes ago
-
6 arrested over smog SOPs violations22 minutes ago
-
President, PM laud security forces for successful operations against terrorists22 minutes ago
-
2 martyrs families given homes32 minutes ago
-
Over Rs. 2.14bn spent on welfare initiatives for police this year32 minutes ago
-
FIA busts Hawala Hundi gang32 minutes ago
-
Police centres address 96pc complaints this year42 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to remove weeds from wheat crop42 minutes ago
-
NACTA holds a two-day Peace Poster Exhibition52 minutes ago
-
Gold rates declines52 minutes ago
-
142 policemen martyred in 636 terrorism incidents, 739 terrorists arrested in 2,981 operations: CTD52 minutes ago
-
Lahore stands second in pollution ranking1 hour ago