Distribution Of CM Livestock Cards Starts In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2024 | 08:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The Livestock Department has commenced distribution of Chief Minister’s Livestock Cards among livestock farmers in Faisalabad.

In a formal ceremony held at the office of Assistant Director Agriculture Jaranwala, MPA Khan Bahadar flanked by Director Livestock Dr Syed Nadeem Badar distributed CM Livestock Cards to 71 livestock farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, Khan Bahadar highlighted the significance of livestock card scheme and said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz had allocated Rs.11 billion to support livestock farmers and upgrade this sector on most modern lines.

He said that the scheme would facilitate the farmers having 5 to 10 male animals with interest-free loans so that they could feed and nurture their cattle properly.

Dr. Syed Nadeem Badar said that Livestock Card would become fully functional after December 15 and the farmers could use it for its specific purposes.

Additional Director Livestock Faisalabad Dr. Muhammad Qaisar Khaleeq, Deputy Director Livestock Jaranwala Dr. Nazish Saeed, Assistant Director Agriculture Jaranwala Rizwan Amir Khan, veterinary officers, media representatives and others were also present on the occasion.

