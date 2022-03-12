UrduPoint.com

Distribution Of Ehsas Kifalat Card Starts At Bajaur

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published March 12, 2022 | 05:22 PM

Distribution of Ehsas Kifalat Card starts at Bajaur

District Administration Bajaur on Saturday started distributing Ehsas Kifalat Cards among needy and deserving families

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) ::District Administration Bajaur on Saturday started distributing Ehsas Kifalat Cards among needy and deserving families.

The cards were distributed among needy and poor families of Tehsil Khar and Tehsil Salarzai.

Local elders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf were also present on the occasion.

Assistant Commissioner Khar, Hamza Zahoor said that cards would be distributed among all the needy people of Bajaur maintaining transparency and clarity in the whole process.

He said that government officials would work with dedication and responsibility to facilitate people in getting Ehsas Card.

