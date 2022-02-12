Distribution of election materials starts in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :The distribution of election materials for the re-polling of the first phase of local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has got under way and would be completed for the smooth conduct of the elections on February 12.

Polling will be held again on February 13 in different polling stations of 13 districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Election Commission said. A total of 568 polling stations are being set up for re-polling, it said.

A total of 7 polling stations are being set up in Peshawar and a total of 710,472 voters will exercise their right in the re-polling. The number of male voters is 362,924, and the number of female voters is 347,548, the Election Commission said.

A total of 12,913 voters will exercise their franchise in three Neighborhood Councils in Peshawar, Election Commission said and re-polling will be held at 5 polling stations of Neighborhood Council Qadirabad, Election Commission further said.

The total number of voters in NC Qadirabad is 9322, with 4864 male and 4458 female voters, it said. Polling will be held at NC Afridi Garhi men's polling station, Election Commission informed.

The total number of voters at this polling station is 1,970, the Election Commission said. A total of 1621 women will exercise their franchise in NC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa polling station, Election Commission said.