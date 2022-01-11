UrduPoint.com

Distribution Of Fertilizer Starts To Prevent Black-marketing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2022 | 08:04 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Department has started distribution of fertilizers in all the four towns of the district on government's approved rates to discourage malpractices in selling the agri products.

The step has been taken on the directives of KP Secretary for Agriculture who directed the in-charges of Agriculture Services Center across the district to ensure sale of fertilizer to farmers on the approved rates.

In this connection, the teams of agriculture staffers launched a crackdown against hoarders of fertilizers and sealed dozens of shops and imposed fines in different areas of the district.

Meanwhile, District Director Agriculture Asghar Khattak held a meeting of the department and directed the officials concerned to visit agriculture services centers and local markets on daily basis.

He also directed Deputy Director Horticulture, Deputy Director Plant Protection and Deputy Director Agronomy and Extension to take stern action against those overcharging on fertilizer.

