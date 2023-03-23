Distribution of flour among needy continues in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has established free flour points in all tehsils of the province under Special Ramadan Package through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) where distribution of flour among deserving people was underway.

In a statement issued here on Thursday by the Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU), the provincial government is distributing three sacks of 10Kg each among every deserving family in the holy month of Ramadan.

The people have been urged to send the message 'Atta space CNIC' from their mobile to 8171 before going to flour dealers. The consumers can approach the nearest retailers to get free flour after receiving a verification message from 8171, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Lower, Mohammad Rafiq Khan visited different bazaars including Dobair, Ranolia, Gejal, Sholgara and Pattan and inspected distribution of free flour to deserving people.

He also inspected Sholgara Flour Mill and directed owners to ensure availability of flour in the markets during holy month of Ramadan.

Deputy Commissioner Bannu Manzoor Ahmed Afridi in a statement said that people can get information about their eligibility by visiting on https://freeatta.kp.gov.pk.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower accompanied by ADC Abdul Wali Khan, inspected free flour distribution centers and directed to increase the numbers of facilitation counters in the centers to facilitate maximum people in getting free flour.

Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Rehan Gul Khattak chaired a meeting in connection with distribution of free flour among deserving people and directed concerned officials to ensure smooth delivery of flour to people.