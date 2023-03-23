UrduPoint.com

Distribution Of Flour Among Needy Continues In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Distribution of flour among needy continues in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has established free flour points in all tehsils of the province under Special Ramadan Package through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) where distribution of flour among deserving people was underway.

In a statement issued here on Thursday by the Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU), the provincial government is distributing three sacks of 10Kg each among every deserving family in the holy month of Ramadan.

The people have been urged to send the message 'Atta space CNIC' from their mobile to 8171 before going to flour dealers. The consumers can approach the nearest retailers to get free flour after receiving a verification message from 8171, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Lower, Mohammad Rafiq Khan visited different bazaars including Dobair, Ranolia, Gejal, Sholgara and Pattan and inspected distribution of free flour to deserving people.

He also inspected Sholgara Flour Mill and directed owners to ensure availability of flour in the markets during holy month of Ramadan.

Deputy Commissioner Bannu Manzoor Ahmed Afridi in a statement said that people can get information about their eligibility by visiting on https://freeatta.kp.gov.pk.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower accompanied by ADC Abdul Wali Khan, inspected free flour distribution centers and directed to increase the numbers of facilitation counters in the centers to facilitate maximum people in getting free flour.

Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Rehan Gul Khattak chaired a meeting in connection with distribution of free flour among deserving people and directed concerned officials to ensure smooth delivery of flour to people.

Related Topics

Bannu North Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mobile Dir Kohistan Market Afridi Family All From Government Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates wives of leaders of A ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates wives of leaders of Arab, Islamic countries on Rama ..

13 minutes ago
 ENOC Group unveils five-pillar growth strategy to ..

ENOC Group unveils five-pillar growth strategy to fuel long-term sustainable vis ..

13 minutes ago
 Law Minister calls for Grand National dialogue to ..

Law Minister calls for Grand National dialogue to bring down political heat

25 minutes ago
 Rahul Ghandi sentenced to two years jail in Modi d ..

Rahul Ghandi sentenced to two years jail in Modi defamation case

1 hour ago
 Emirates Golf Federation, Palms Sports sign agreem ..

Emirates Golf Federation, Palms Sports sign agreement to attract talents

1 hour ago
 ECP approached to revisit decision on Punjab elect ..

ECP approached to revisit decision on Punjab elections

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.