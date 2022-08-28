Distribution of food items in flood affected areas continue: Mayor Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali along with Tehsil Chairman Shah Alam Kaleemullah Sunday visited the flood affected areas including Mamo Khatke, Shah Alam, Mian Gujar Shakarpura, Nagman, Adizai, Dadzai, Dalzak, and other areas and distributed food items among the flood victims.

Talking to flood affected people living under open sky, the Mayor said that the flood victims will not be left alone and all possible facilities would be provided to them. He also delivered food to the flood-affected areas, that included water, biscuits, coffees, cold drinks and other items. In this regard, relief teams have been formed which will help the flood victims.

On this occasion, Tehsil Chairman of Shah Alam Kaleemullah also canceled the leave of the staff and in this regard teams were formed under the supervision of TMO Faizan Khan, TOR Abid Ali and Account Officer Muhammad Saqib Khan.

Heavy machinery including a Excavator tractor was also delivered. Peshawar Mayor Haji Zubair Ali said that they are standing with the flood victims and they would not be left alone in this time of trouble.

He directed Chairman of Tehsil Shah Alam, Kaleemullah, to keep him informed of the reports of the affected areas from time to time and assign staff duties on the basis of emergency and take care of the victims. He said that the victims would be taken care of and TMA Shah Alam was active in this regard to provide all possible facilities to the victims.

Assistance to the flood victims has been going on since the last two days.