UrduPoint.com

Distribution Of Food Items In Flood Affected Areas Continue: Mayor Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Distribution of food items in flood affected areas continue: Mayor Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali along with Tehsil Chairman Shah Alam Kaleemullah Sunday visited the flood affected areas including Mamo Khatke, Shah Alam, Mian Gujar Shakarpura, Nagman, Adizai, Dadzai, Dalzak, and other areas and distributed food items among the flood victims.

Talking to flood affected people living under open sky, the Mayor said that the flood victims will not be left alone and all possible facilities would be provided to them. He also delivered food to the flood-affected areas, that included water, biscuits, coffees, cold drinks and other items. In this regard, relief teams have been formed which will help the flood victims.

On this occasion, Tehsil Chairman of Shah Alam Kaleemullah also canceled the leave of the staff and in this regard teams were formed under the supervision of TMO Faizan Khan, TOR Abid Ali and Account Officer Muhammad Saqib Khan.

Heavy machinery including a Excavator tractor was also delivered. Peshawar Mayor Haji Zubair Ali said that they are standing with the flood victims and they would not be left alone in this time of trouble.

He directed Chairman of Tehsil Shah Alam, Kaleemullah, to keep him informed of the reports of the affected areas from time to time and assign staff duties on the basis of emergency and take care of the victims. He said that the victims would be taken care of and TMA Shah Alam was active in this regard to provide all possible facilities to the victims.

Assistance to the flood victims has been going on since the last two days.

Related Topics

Peshawar Flood Water Shah Alam Abid Ali Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

7 hours ago
 3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

15 hours ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

15 hours ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

15 hours ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.