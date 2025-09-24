Distribution Of Free Electric Scooters Starts For Position Holders
Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 06:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Seven position holder students were provided free electric scooters in Faisalabad division under PM’s new energy vehicle policy.
Addressing the scooter distribution ceremony, Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar advised students that true success is not achieved merely through rote learning but it could be attained through research, creativity and practical performance which can also help bring positive change in the society.
The initiative of providing electric scooters aims not only to reward excellence but also to promote environmental protection and help students become responsible citizens, he added.
He said that the government has launched distribution of free electric scooters among position holders of public colleges across Pakistan under Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s New Energy Vehicle Policy.
This scheme would benefit 200 students nationwide with electric scooters in recognition of their outstanding academic performance, he added.
On this occasion, he also handed over free electric scooters to 7 position holders of intermediate level who were selected from various public colleges in the division on the basis of their remarkable achievements in different subjects and courses.
