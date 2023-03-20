Distribution of free flour bags reviewed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman accompanied by Adviser to Prime Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, visited the points established for provision of free flour in the city and reviewed the process of distribution in Samanabad and Sabzazar area, here on Monday.

The Chief Secretary listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued orders on the spot for their resolution.

He ordered that the problems faced by the people in obtaining free flour be resolved immediately and the process from verification to supply of flour be completed in the shortest possible time.

He also directed PITB teams to be present in the field to resolve technical issues.

The Chief Secretary said that the supply of free flour under the Ramadan package was a people-friendly initiative of the government, adding that the administrative officers should play their role in delivering right to the deserving people.

The Commissioner Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and officers concerned were also present on the occasion.