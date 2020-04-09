Distribution of gunny bags to start from tomorrow

Deputy Commissioner, Bahawalpur, Shozab Saeed on Thursday visited Wheat procurement Center at Dera Bakha and inspected the arrangements and facilities being provided over there

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Bahawalpur, Shozab Saeed on Thursday visited Wheat procurement Center at Dera Bakha and inspected the arrangements and facilities being provided over there.

He was briefed that distribution of gunny bags would start from Friday while wheat procurement would start from April 14.

He was told that arrangements for sitting of visiting farmers have been completed.

Deputy Commissioner directed to ensure social distancing during wheat procurement process in wake of COVID 19 threat.