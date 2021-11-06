Distribution of Health Card in province to be completed till March 2022: Yasmin Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Saturday said the distribution of Health Card would be completed in the province till March 2022 aimed at providing maximum health facilities to people.

Talking to ptv , she said that the under this entitlement the head of the family can avail medical treatment of upto Rs.

1 million from more than three hundred private hospitals in the province.

She said that the government was taking solid steps to improve women's heath.

Talking about the Covid-19 pandemic she said, the vaccination process has been geared up across the province to get rid from the corona, adding that 52 percent of the province population has been vaccinated of first dose.

The government was also taking steps to control dengue, she added.