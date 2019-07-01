UrduPoint.com
Distribution Of Health Cards In KP Should Be Speeded Up : Chief Minister

Mon 01st July 2019 | 07:56 PM

Distribution of Health Cards in KP should be speeded up : Chief Minister

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan has directed to expedite the provision of Sehat Insaf Cards adding that the extension of the programme to the entire province including the merged areas, is a landmark achievement of the government which will help in provision of healthcare facilities to all the citizens of the province

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st July, 2019) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan has directed to expedite the provision of Sehat Insaf Cards adding that the extension of the programme to the entire province including the merged areas, is a landmark achievement of the government which will help in provision of healthcare facilities to all the citizens of the province.CM said this while chairing the progress review meeting regarding the Sehat Sahulat programme.The Chief Minister stated that the basic aim of the programme is to facilitate the downtrodden segment of the province who will be able to avail health services in designated hospitals adding that after the success in the initial phase of the programme, the Sehat Sahulat Programme has been extended to the entire province.

He issued directives that extensive training and awareness campaign for health services providers and end users should be launched which will help in educating healthcare providers and citizens on the services to be availed under the programme.The meeting was briefed in detail regarding the health services and future plans for provision of the health cards to citizens of the province.

According to details, the health cards will be provided in a phase wise manner in which 10 lakh cards will be provided to citizens in the newly merged districts initially.

