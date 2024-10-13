Distribution Of Himat Cards Underway In Sargodha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Director Social Welfare Sargodha region, Shakera Noreen, said on Sunday that the distribution Himat cards among registered special persons for their financial assistant was under way in a transparent way.
She said that 67,191 people had been registered under the Himat card imitative after completing the verification process.
"The number of eligible people is 67,191 and they will get Rs10,500 financial assistance each for four times in a year. ATM cards will be issued to verified persons under the programme soon," she added.
She also told APP that 24 desks had been set up in the division to distribute the cards. "The government is striving to uplift special people to make them respectable citizens of society," she maintained.
She directed the department concerned to expedite the pace of Himat cards distribution and hoped the process would complete soon.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Smog control: 300 vehicles seized, Rs3.9m fine imposed2 minutes ago
-
23 essential crops set for Punjab winter cultivation season2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 119,600 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
Three-day training sessions for Wildlife staff concludes2 minutes ago
-
Farmer advisory for wheat cultivation12 minutes ago
-
Restaurant fined for violating food safety standards12 minutes ago
-
Dried fruit sale rises despite high prices22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army’s Team participates in Exercise Cambrian Patrol 202422 minutes ago
-
CM chairs PHATA governing body meeting, approves surplus budget of Rs 34.73bn22 minutes ago
-
$10m climate finance for food security and resilience in Indus Basin welcomed22 minutes ago
-
Illegal bird dealers fined32 minutes ago
-
Sehra singing: A dying tradition in Seraiki wedding culture32 minutes ago