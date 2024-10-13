Open Menu

Distribution Of Himat Cards Underway In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Distribution of Himat cards underway in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Director Social Welfare Sargodha region, Shakera Noreen, said on Sunday that the distribution Himat cards among registered special persons for their financial assistant was under way in a transparent way.

She said that 67,191 people had been registered under the Himat card imitative after completing the verification process.

"The number of eligible people is 67,191 and they will get Rs10,500 financial assistance each for four times in a year. ATM cards will be issued to verified persons under the programme soon," she added.

She also told APP that 24 desks had been set up in the division to distribute the cards. "The government is striving to uplift special people to make them respectable citizens of society," she maintained.

She directed the department concerned to expedite the pace of Himat cards distribution and hoped the process would complete soon.

Related Topics

Sargodha Sunday Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

16 hours ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

16 hours ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

17 hours ago
 No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

17 hours ago
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

1 day ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

2 days ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan