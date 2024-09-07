Open Menu

Distribution Of Kissan Card Begins In Khanewal

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Distribution of Kissan Card begins in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Distribution of Kissan Card among farmers under the Punjab chief minister scheme commenced, here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari inaugurated the process by distributing the cards at the Agriculture Department office, during a simple ceremony.

A large number of farmers, along with ADC-Revenue Abdul Sattar Khan and officers from the Agriculture Extension Department, attended the event.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bukhari, under the scheme, loans up to Rs. 1.5 lakh would be provided to each farmer. The scheme is available to farmers owning between 1 acre and 12.5 acres of land.

Information and card collection counters have been set up at Agriculture Extension Offices in all four tehsils of Khanewal district. Farmers are required to repay the loan within six months, stated deputy commissioner.

Related Topics

Loan Chief Minister Punjab Agriculture Khanewal Muhammad Ali Event All From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan files acquittal plea in 190 million cas ..

Imran Khan files acquittal plea in 190 million case following SC decision to res ..

15 minutes ago
 Champions Trophy 2025 to be played in Pakistan : P ..

Champions Trophy 2025 to be played in Pakistan : PCB Chairman

32 minutes ago
 Punjab govt claims provision of relief on Electric ..

Punjab govt claims provision of relief on Electricity Bills

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today

Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today

3 hours ago
 Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning abou ..

Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning about Islam from Sufi saints

4 hours ago
 Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security ..

Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security forces

5 hours ago
Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of ..

Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of enemy: COAS

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

23 hours ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

23 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan