Distribution of Kissan Card begins in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Distribution of Kissan Card among farmers under the Punjab chief minister scheme commenced, here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari inaugurated the process by distributing the cards at the Agriculture Department office, during a simple ceremony.

A large number of farmers, along with ADC-Revenue Abdul Sattar Khan and officers from the Agriculture Extension Department, attended the event.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bukhari, under the scheme, loans up to Rs. 1.5 lakh would be provided to each farmer. The scheme is available to farmers owning between 1 acre and 12.5 acres of land.

Information and card collection counters have been set up at Agriculture Extension Offices in all four tehsils of Khanewal district. Farmers are required to repay the loan within six months, stated deputy commissioner.