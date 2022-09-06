UrduPoint.com

Distribution Of Poultry Birds To Start From 14th

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2022 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The livestock department will start a new phase of distribution of poultry birds at subsidized rates among people of rural areas in the division from September 14.

The poultry birds will be given to needy people at the rate of Rs 1,180 per unit comprising 11 hens and a cock.

Director Livestock Dr Abdul Rehman said on Tuesday that 90 poultry units would be given in each district, including Jhang, Chinion, and Toba Tek Singh.

He said the objective of this scheme was to promote the poultry industry and provide quality protein in the shape of eggs and chicken meat to people.

He said that in this regard, applications were being received at the offices of deputy directorslivestock in the districts.

