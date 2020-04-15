UrduPoint.com
'Distribution Of Poultry Units In Full Swings'

Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:39 PM

'Distribution of poultry units in full swings'

The distribution of poultry units for the promotion of poultry industry in rural areas and provision of cheap protein to people is continued in full swings across the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The distribution of poultry units for the promotion of poultry industry in rural areas and provision of cheap protein to people is continued in full swings across the district.

In this connection, 500 poultry units have been distributed through draws in the district, said Dr Mahmood Akhtar, Director Livestock during draws held in Civil & Veterinary Hospital here Wednesday.

He said that applications for poultry units were received at tehsil level and draws were held if applications number exceeded against the allocated quota.

He said that in tehsil Faisalabad 200 poultry units have been distributed, in tehsil Chak Jhumra 62 units, in Jarranwala 68, in Tandlianwala 70 and in Sammundri 100 units.

Mahmood Akhtar said that a poultry unit was comprised of 5 hens and one rooster and its price was Rs.1050/- per unit.

He said that age of poultry birds were between 80 to 85 days and it was supplied from government poultry farms after proper vaccination.

