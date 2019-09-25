UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Distribution Of Poultry Units To Start From Dec'

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 10:51 PM

'Distribution of poultry units to start from Dec'

Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab for Livestock,Faisal Hayat Jabboana has said the provincial government was initiating distribution of poultry units for the promotion of poultry across province

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab for Livestock,Faisal Hayat Jabboana has said the provincial government was initiating distribution of poultry units for the promotion of poultry across province.

The distribution of poultry units at the rate of Rs 1050 per unit will be formally launched from December this year.

He was presiding over a meeting held at Directorate of Livestock here Wednesday. Director Livestock Dr Mahmood akhtar, Assistant directors Dr Abdul Majid, Dr Shakeel, and others were present in the meeting.

He said that interested men and women should be guide about the farms and other conditions through advertisement.

Reviewing the performance of the department, he directed the officers to remain in close liaison with livestock farmers and provide them all out facilities.

He said that vaccination of livestock should be held according to the schedule.

Earlier, Director Livestock briefed the Advisor about performance of the department.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Guide Shakeel December Women All From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves 161 urgent employment cases

6 hours ago

Hazza Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight historic land ..

7 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF managing director

7 hours ago

Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight sets record in Emir ..

8 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF Managing-Director

8 hours ago

Mission of first Emirati astronaut a national achi ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.