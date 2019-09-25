'Distribution of poultry units to start from Dec'

Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab for Livestock,Faisal Hayat Jabboana has said the provincial government was initiating distribution of poultry units for the promotion of poultry across province

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab for Livestock,Faisal Hayat Jabboana has said the provincial government was initiating distribution of poultry units for the promotion of poultry across province.

The distribution of poultry units at the rate of Rs 1050 per unit will be formally launched from December this year.

He was presiding over a meeting held at Directorate of Livestock here Wednesday. Director Livestock Dr Mahmood akhtar, Assistant directors Dr Abdul Majid, Dr Shakeel, and others were present in the meeting.

He said that interested men and women should be guide about the farms and other conditions through advertisement.

Reviewing the performance of the department, he directed the officers to remain in close liaison with livestock farmers and provide them all out facilities.

He said that vaccination of livestock should be held according to the schedule.

Earlier, Director Livestock briefed the Advisor about performance of the department.