Distribution of ration among 22,000 families starts: Mayor

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arsalan islam Sheikh on Monday said that distribution of Rashan in 22,000 deserving & needy families affected by lockdown, has been started.

In the first phase 5,200 families were provided ration following the directives of Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to ensure its distribution house to house. A camp was also setup for the collection with the collaboration of Sindh Government, Sukkur Municipal Corporation, Union Committees, District Administration, Teachers' lawyers 'doctors' business community, NGOs, Minorities, private companies and other social organizations and associations.

He expressed these views while talking to media at Municipal Jinnah Stadium. Deputy Mayor Tarique Hussain Chohan and officials of the participating organizations were also present on the occasion.

Mayor Sukkur further said that computerized lists of the deserving and needy people have been prepared to make the process of distribution of ration transparent and avoid duplication & it was the responsibility of the staff of the Leo Biscuit factory to oversee the whole process. In this time of trouble, I cannot leave the public alone, he added.

He further said that throughout the process, all precautionary measures have been adopted to avoid the spread of COVID-19, that's why the distance was also ensured in the ration camps at Municipal Jinnah Stadium and sanitizing gates on the entrances, while temporary wash basins have also been installed and there presented staff was instructed that they repeatedly sanitize themselves so that they can ensure not only their own safety but also the safety of others.