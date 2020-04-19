Distribution of ration among deserving families continues

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Different organizations and departments on Sunday distributed ration among deserving families in different areas of district. Ration was being distributed at taluka and union council level included 10 kg wheat flour, 2 kg Rice, 2 kg oil, Sugar, Tea packets and grams pulse.

Tharparkar district was comprising one Municipal, 6 Town committee and 64 union councils, whereas ration was being provided to 150 persons of each committee and union councils.