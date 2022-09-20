UrduPoint.com

Distribution Of Ration Bags, Mosquito Nets To Flood Affectees By We Empower Foundation NY

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Distribution of ration bags, mosquito nets to flood affectees by We Empower Foundation NY

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Welfare organization We Empower Foundation New York has distributed ration bags and mosquito nets to 150 families affected by rains and floods in the villages of Makhanpur and Allahwadayo Sultanpur of Taluka Panu Aqil District Sukkur.

Samina Haider, chairperson of We Empower Foundation New York, has said in a statement here on Tuesday that in this hour of difficulty, Pakistanis living abroad are with the people of Pakistan and will continue to help these suffering people in every possible way.

Syed Pervez Hasnain, Halimah and Muhammad Sharif, representatives of the Foundation in Pakistan, went to the said villages and distributed ration bags and mosquito nets. Flood affected families thanked Samina Haider, chairperson of We Empower Foundation, for receiving the aid.

