UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distribution Of Ration Bags Started In T.M.Khan: Qasim

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 07:51 PM

Distribution of ration bags started in T.M.Khan: Qasim

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that distribution of ration bags to needy families had been started in Tando Muhammad Khan and in first phase over 10,000 ration bags would be distributed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that distribution of ration bags to needy families had been started in Tando Muhammad Khan and in first phase over 10,000 ration bags would be distributed.

This he said while visiting godown of Utility Store Tando Muhammad Khan, where the ration bags were being prepared for needy families, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Yasir Bhatti, SSP Abid Ali Baloch, General Secretary Khurram Karim Soomro and officers of local administration.

He said that as many as 2800 ration bags were distributed in different wards of T.M.Khan and Tando Ghulam Haider on the other day.

On this occasion, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar also checked the quality of food stuff that was being filled in the ration bags.

Related Topics

Sindh Tando Muhammad Khan Abid Ali

Recent Stories

Afghan Security Council Says Released 100 Taliban ..

5 minutes ago

Mourinho admits he was in the wrong over training ..

5 minutes ago

European physics lab developing basic COVID-19 ven ..

5 minutes ago

Police distribute rations among 91 needy families

5 minutes ago

Police decides to make lockdown further effective, ..

11 minutes ago

Shan Foods helps fight hunger amid coronavirus cri ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.