Distribution of ration bags started in T.M.Khan: Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that distribution of ration bags to needy families had been started in Tando Muhammad Khan and in first phase over 10,000 ration bags would be distributed.

This he said while visiting godown of Utility Store Tando Muhammad Khan, where the ration bags were being prepared for needy families, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Yasir Bhatti, SSP Abid Ali Baloch, General Secretary Khurram Karim Soomro and officers of local administration.

He said that as many as 2800 ration bags were distributed in different wards of T.M.Khan and Tando Ghulam Haider on the other day.

On this occasion, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar also checked the quality of food stuff that was being filled in the ration bags.