UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distribution Of Ration Bags To Special Persons, Children In T. M. Khan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 07:12 PM

Distribution of ration bags to special persons, children in T. M. Khan

Over 240 bags of rations were distributed among the special persons and special children in Tando Muhammad Khan City by an NGO NowDPD

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Over 240 bags of rations were distributed among the special persons and special children in Tando Muhammad Khan City by an NGO NowDPD.

The ration distribution was carried out on the direction of Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, said a statement on Friday.

The Special Assistant to CM Sindh and Umair of NowDPD were also present on the occasion.

Special persons and children thanked Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar and NowDPD for distributing the ration bags.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Tando Muhammad Khan

Recent Stories

125,500 bags of wheat recovered in Jalalpur Bhatti ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says He Has Not Had Antibody Test, But May H ..

2 minutes ago

Over 240 stranded Pakistanis land at Bacha Khan In ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Nasirabad distributes ration bags amo ..

2 minutes ago

Chaudhry Fawad Ahmad briefs Prime Minister about " ..

5 minutes ago

SCO donates 'Corona Food Relief Package' for 825 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.