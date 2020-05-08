Distribution of ration bags to special persons, children in T. M. Khan

Over 240 bags of rations were distributed among the special persons and special children in Tando Muhammad Khan City by an NGO NowDPD

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Over 240 bags of rations were distributed among the special persons and special children in Tando Muhammad Khan City by an NGO NowDPD.

The ration distribution was carried out on the direction of Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, said a statement on Friday.

The Special Assistant to CM Sindh and Umair of NowDPD were also present on the occasion.

Special persons and children thanked Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar and NowDPD for distributing the ration bags.