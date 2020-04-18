Distribution of ration continues among needy people

Ration bags were distributed among special persons here on Saturday

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Ration bags were distributed among special persons here on Saturday.

According to details, Member Sindh Assembly Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah while taking notice of appeal of 24 deaf and dumb persons about not receiving ration bags so far, talked with President deaf and dumb welfare association Mirpurkhas Muhammad Anwer Malik on Telephone and handed over 24 ration bags to him for needy people affected by lockdown.

On the occasion, MPA Syed Zulfiqar Ali shah said the Federal, provincial governments and philanthropists were united in this difficult hour and ensuring availability of ration to deserving families at their doorstep.