UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distribution Of Ration Continues Among Needy People

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 05:32 PM

Distribution of ration continues among needy people

Ration bags were distributed among special persons here on Saturday

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Ration bags were distributed among special persons here on Saturday.

According to details, Member Sindh Assembly Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah while taking notice of appeal of 24 deaf and dumb persons about not receiving ration bags so far, talked with President deaf and dumb welfare association Mirpurkhas Muhammad Anwer Malik on Telephone and handed over 24 ration bags to him for needy people affected by lockdown.

On the occasion, MPA Syed Zulfiqar Ali shah said the Federal, provincial governments and philanthropists were united in this difficult hour and ensuring availability of ration to deserving families at their doorstep.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh

Recent Stories

Infinix is about to Stun its Customers again with ..

13 minutes ago

Magistrate sends murder accused on remand

3 minutes ago

4.130 kg Hashish seized, 06 arrested in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

Police arrest ten POs in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

Secretary local govt visit WASA office in Abbottab ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.