Distribution Of Ration For 2,500 Families Initiated In Kohlu: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2023 | 06:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Under the free ration package provided by Chief Minister Balochistan, distribution of ration has been started among 2,500 deserving families of Kohlu district.

Efforts are underway to compile lists from all tehsils in a fair and transparent manner and distribute them to the ration holders.

All this process is supervised by Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Ijaz Ahmed himself.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that the Ramadan Ration Package which was announced by the Chief Minister of Balochistan for the public in Ramadan has reached and the distribution to the public has been started.

In the initial phase, ration has been provided to 250 families.

The package contained ration for a family for several days, which included 5 kg of sugar, 5 kg of pulses, 5 kg of chickpeas, 5 kg of rice, 20 kg of flour bag, 5 kg of oil, 1 kg of salt, 1 kg of tea and tang drink.

The Deputy Commissioner said that a plan has been made to distribute the ration package containing essential items in a fair manner for which lists of poor and deserving people of all the Tehsils of Kohlu, Kahan, Maywand and all the Tehsils of Garsni and Tambo have been made in a transparent and fair manner. Rations is being prepared and provided to them and special monitoring of all this process is being done so that the poor and deserving, he said.

He said that so far ration has been distributed to 250 families, the ration would also be distributed to the deserving people of all the tehsils in a fair manner.

