Distribution of ration in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Karachi Division has announced measures for the distribution of Corona Emergency Ration Package, by the Sindh Government, in Karachi Division on Friday.

According to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued here, the ration bag may contain items including Atta 10kg, Rice 5kg, Sugar 2kg, cooking Oil 2 Liter, Daal Moong 1kg, Daal Masoor 1kg, Daal Channa 1kg, White Channa 1kg, Lal Mirch Powder 250gram, Haldi Powder 250gram, Dhania Powder 250gram and Salt 1 packet.

The ration would be distributed among poorest, needy and underprivileged segments of the society.

Only house-to-house distribution would be made from 5am to 7am or in the late nightand no gathering would be allowed while the social distancing would be strictly followed.

The distribution would be made on equitable basis focusing on the poorest Union Councils.