Distribution of ration to deserving people continues

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem has said that distribution of ration among deserving families was continued on daily basis.

In a statement DC said that purchasing of ration being carried out from utility stores through funds released by Sindh government.

He said that about 6156 ration bags have been distributed to needy persons while 14,000 ration bags were also distributed by various NGOs including Thar Foundation, Thar deep, HANDS, Thar coal block 1, Thar coal block 2 and philanthropists.