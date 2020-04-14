UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distribution Of Ration To Deserving People Continues

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 11:40 PM

Distribution of ration to deserving people continues

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem has said that distribution of ration among deserving families was continued on daily basis.

In a statement DC said that purchasing of ration being carried out from utility stores through funds released by Sindh government.

He said that about 6156 ration bags have been distributed to needy persons while 14,000 ration bags were also distributed by various NGOs including Thar Foundation, Thar deep, HANDS, Thar coal block 1, Thar coal block 2 and philanthropists.

Related Topics

Sindh Thar From Government

Recent Stories

Scientists Scramble to Study Coronavirus-Induced S ..

14 minutes ago

Obama endorses Biden for president to 'heal' Ameri ..

14 minutes ago

Trump eyes reopening US economy but sparks polemic ..

14 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Sees Situation With COVID-19 in Ukraine ..

17 minutes ago

Tsitsipas 'trying to learn' French during coronavi ..

17 minutes ago

President rules out possibility of national gov, s ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.