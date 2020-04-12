Distribution of rations among the needy by Muhammadzai Welfare Organization

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :The Muhammadzai Welfare Organization (MWO) distributed full ration packages among around 84 deserving families to assist them in the situation caused by the coronavirus and to help the people before coming Ramadan.

The each ration package containing rice, sugar, tea, flours, and other essential commodities were provided to deserving people at their doorsteps due to coronavirus protection and security measures.

It is important to note that the organization has been cooperating with the area beneficiaries under their help for the last three years and like every year this year the Ramadan package has been distributed to the unemployed needy due to the coronavirus.

MWO President Gul Wali Khan has said that the purpose of the Organization was to serve humanity and expressed hope that in future, the organization will expand the scope of assistance to those in need. The support would also be given to the beneficiaries of other areas as well before coming Ramadan.