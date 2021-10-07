Distribution of relief items to continued in earthquake affected areas: Shahwani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Spokesman of Balochistan Government, Liaqaut Shahwani on Thursday said that distribution relief items including tents, blankets and other items was being continued in earthquake affected areas of Harnai.

Addressing a press conference here, he informed that so far 15 people have martyred in Harnai earthquake while around 200 people were injured.

Shahwasn said Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan visited the quake-hit areas in order to ensure provision of relief to affected people in the area adding government would never leave people alone in difficult situation.