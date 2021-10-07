UrduPoint.com

Distribution Of Relief Items To Continued In Earthquake Affected Areas: Shahwani

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 10:50 PM

Distribution of relief items to continued in earthquake affected areas: Shahwani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Spokesman of Balochistan Government, Liaqaut Shahwani on Thursday said that distribution relief items including tents, blankets and other items was being continued in earthquake affected areas of Harnai.

Addressing a press conference here, he informed that so far 15 people have martyred in Harnai earthquake while around 200 people were injured.

Shahwasn said Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan visited the quake-hit areas in order to ensure provision of relief to affected people in the area adding government would never leave people alone in difficult situation.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Balochistan Chief Minister Harnai Government

Recent Stories

SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

7 minutes ago
 ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

7 minutes ago
 Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 ag ..

Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 agreements with publishers and w ..

22 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s in ..

Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s indexes 2021

52 minutes ago
 Development work started in neglected areas to ens ..

Development work started in neglected areas to ensure equal share: CM

14 minutes ago
 Key questions on the global tax movement

Key questions on the global tax movement

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.