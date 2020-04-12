UrduPoint.com
Distribution Of Rs 12000 Under Ehsaas Kafalat Program Continues In Bajaur

Distribution of Rs 12000 under Ehsaas Kafalat Program continues in Bajaur

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) ::Distribution of cash assistance under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme continued in full swing in all across the district during the last four days with so far 30,000 deserving, poor and needy family received.

There are 45000 registered deserving and needy persons wherein for the smooth distribution of Rs 12000 under Ehsaas Kafalat Program to each family, the district administration has developed 41 temporary centers on various points including school and colleges across Bajaur District where preventive and precautionary measures have also taken to provide safety to the visitors from the outbreak of coronavirus.

Special security measures have also been taken to protect the people from coronavirus in the centers and that is why sprays have been done well and after the visitors.

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Usman Mehsud paid a visit on all the centers and government schools where it developed and monitored the distribution.

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Usman Mehsud instructed the busy staff to tackle the work as soon as possible and transparency should be ensured. The Deputy Commissioner on this occasion also asked various families present in a long lines wherein seating facilities have also been provided. The peoples have expressed satisfaction over the overall arrangements for the distribution of Rs 12,000 to cater their needs on daily basis in the ongoing lockdown.

