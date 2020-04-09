Distribution of Rs12,000 among each poor family under PM Ehsaas Program begins in KP: Ajmal Wazir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir Thursday said that distribution of Rs12,000 among each poor family under Prime Minister Ehsaas program has been started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

He said the distribution of the relief amount to deserving poor families has been started at 01:00pm today and the people should visit to their respective distribution point after receiving message from 8171.

Talking to media here, the adviser said all payments would be made online through the Information Management System to make it more transparent.

The adviser said later on Rs 12,000 will be given to each deserving family under KP Government relief package in two phases of Rs6000 each.

Around 2.2 million families have been identified in the province for relief package and to whom Rs 12000 would be paid under this program.

He said 507 corona confirm cases across the province were reported while tests for 1472 suspected patients came negative and 20 patients have been died so far from the corona virus.

He said the entire nation witnessed the professional commitment of doctors, paramedics and nurses besides others health staff in this hour of need, adding that the whole nation was proud of them.

He said the nation will always remember their services while the provincial government paid tribute and salutes to all these heroes.

Ajmail Wazir said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in line with vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was working day and night to monitor anti-Coronavirus relief efforts and protect people from pandemic.

He lauded Pak-Army, police, rescue 1122, districts administration and others relevant departments for their extended help and assistance in the wake of Coronavirus situation in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

He advised people to act on SOPs and guidelines issued by the Government from time to time for their protection and winning war against Coronavirus.