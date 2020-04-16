UrduPoint.com
Distribution Of Rs12,000 Per Poor Family Under Ehsaas Program Started In South Waziristan: DC

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 12:52 PM

Deputy Commissioner, South Waziristan Hameedullah Khan Thursday said distribution of Rs12,000 per poor family under Ehsaas Kifalat Program has been started in Sub- Division Wana in South Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, South Waziristan Hameedullah Khan Thursday said distribution of Rs12,000 per poor family under Ehsaas Kifalat Program has been started in Sub- Division Wana in South Waziristan.

DC in a statement said that nine distribution centers have been established at Wana Sub Division to provide assistance amount to tribal people at their doorsteps under transparent mechanism.

He said Rs12,000 per family would be distributed among 4,200 registered families in the first phase of Ehsaas Kifalat Program and the list of another 22,146 have been sent to Provincial Government.

He said 2,346 metric tons subsidy atta (flour) on Government rate have been distributed during the last month among poor tribesmen.

The DC said the subsidy atta has been distributed between March 12 to April 12 in South Waziristan.

In Wana Sub Division, about 4400 atta bags of 20KG, 32000 bags in Ladha and 27000 bags at Sarokai were distributed.

The DC said Fronteir Corps South has distributed free atta bags among 2,200 poor families.

