Distribution Of Rs12,000 Under Ehsas Programme Smoothly Underway In D I Khan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 03:51 PM

Like other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, distribution of cash grant under the Prime Minister's Ehsaas Kifalat Programme was smoothly underway on the fourth consecutive in Dera Ismail Khan on Monday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Like other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, distribution of cash grant under the Prime Minister's Ehsaas Kifalat Programme was smoothly underway on the fourth consecutive in Dera Ismail Khan on Monday.

The spokesman of District Administration Dr Azmat Wazir told APP that 38 centres have been established in the district and Rs12,000 each were being provided to more than 78,000 deserving women.

He said all precautionary measures including social distancing were adopted at the distribution centres to prevent spread of coronavirus in the district.

The spokesman said strict monitoring system has been adopted to ensure transparency and smooth disbursement of payments.

Dr Azmat said people of the district have lauded the efforts of the government and district administration to provide relief to the needy people in the prevailing difficult times.

He advised people to register their complaints if any directly at the office of deputy commissioner and assistant commissioners in their respective areas.

