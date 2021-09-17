UrduPoint.com

Distribution Of Seeds For Kitchen Gardening To Start From Sept-end

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 02:40 AM

Distribution of seeds for kitchen gardening to start from Sept-end

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The Agriculture Department will start distribution of seed packets for kitchen gardening programme for winter season in the last week of September.

According to a spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department, each packet would contain seeds of eight vegetables including radish, carrot, spinach, turnip and coriander, etc. and those would be available for general public up to Oct 31.

He said the kitchen gardening programme was not only a healthy activity but also provided 280-gram fresh vegetables daily. These vegetables are not only pesticide-free but are also fit for human consumption and keep people healthy.

He said people could grow these vegetable in pots, plastic bags, crates, boxes and open spaces in their houses, and if the space was not available in the house lawn. The same can also be cultivated at rooftop of the houses.

Related Topics

Agriculture Same September

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

3 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

2 hours ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

3 hours ago
 OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Obser ..

OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Observation Groups - Russian Repres ..

3 hours ago
 Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Imp ..

Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Importance of EU Lawmakers' Repor ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.