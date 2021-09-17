Distribution of seeds for kitchen gardening to start from Sept-end

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The Agriculture Department will start distribution of seed packets for kitchen gardening programme for winter season in the last week of September.

According to a spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department, each packet would contain seeds of eight vegetables including radish, carrot, spinach, turnip and coriander, etc. and those would be available for general public up to Oct 31.

He said the kitchen gardening programme was not only a healthy activity but also provided 280-gram fresh vegetables daily. These vegetables are not only pesticide-free but are also fit for human consumption and keep people healthy.

He said people could grow these vegetable in pots, plastic bags, crates, boxes and open spaces in their houses, and if the space was not available in the house lawn. The same can also be cultivated at rooftop of the houses.