Distribution Of 'Sehat Insaf Card' In Punjab To Be Completed By March 2022: NA Told

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 07:32 PM

The National Assembly was informed on Wednesday that distribution of 'Sehat Insaf Card' would be completed in Punjab by March 2022 aimed at providing maximum health facilities to patients in the province

The National Assembly was informed on Wednesday that distribution of 'Sehat Insaf Card' would be completed in Punjab by March 2022 aimed at providing maximum health facilities to patients in the province.

"The facility (health card) has already been provided in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the cards distribution process is going to complete in Punjab by March 2022. Now, the health cards are being provided to citizens in the Federal Capital, whereas the facility will be extended to Balochistan by end of this year (December)," Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Nausheen Hamid said responding to supplementary questions during the Question-Hour.

Under the Sehat Sahulat Programme, she said each national identity card holder would be provided the 'Sehat Insaf' Card under which the treatment facility amounting to Rs 1 million would be available on annual basis.

She said the Balochistan government had decided to independently execute its own Health Card program for all the permanent residents of the province by the end of December 2021.

Responding to another question, she said Shehat Sahulat Programme was a social health protection initiative of the federal and participating provincial/regional governments through which Qaumi Sehat Cards for free and cashless indoor healthcare services were provided to the beneficiaries of the program.

She said the Sehat Sahulat Programme, previously known as Prime Minister's National Health Programme, was providing healthcare services in the districts of Quetta, Loralai, Kech, Lasbela and Gwadar of Balochistan from the period of 2016 to 2018.

Thereafter, she said all provinces were responsible for 100 percent financial premium payments to carry out Sehat Cards program. However, government did not participate in the program after Phase-1.

