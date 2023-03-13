UrduPoint.com

Distribution Of Summer Uniform Shirts For Policemen In Progress

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2023 | 09:15 PM

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the distribution of summer uniform shirts (dark olive green T-shirts) to the police force in all the districts of the province was going on, which would be completed soon

According to the details, 140000 t-shirts were purchased for the officials posted in all the districts of the province, out of which more than 100,000 uniforms were provided to the various districts while the process of delivery to the rest of the districts was going on.

On the occasion of summer, 31890 t-shirts had been purchased for Lahore police, 9494 for Rawalpindi police, 8477 for Faisalabad Police, 5961 for Gujranwala police, 5855 for Multan police and 3255 for Sheikhupura, 2,126 for Nankana Sahib, 1804 for Hafizabad, 1212 for Hafizabad, 4492 for Gujarat, 3149 for Sialkot, 1371 for Narowal, 1854 for Mandi Bahauddin, 2579 for Attock, 1381 for Chakwal, 1339 for Jhelum, 3344 for Sargodha, 1119 for Khushab, 1758 T shirts for Mianwali, for Bhakkar 1318, 1601 for Chiniot, 1625 for Toba Tek Singh, 3037 for Jhang, 2080 for Sahiwal, 1300 for Pakpattan, 2869 for Okara, 1832 for Khanewal, 1376 for Lodhran, 2144 for Vehari, 3081 for Bahawalpur, 2201 for Bahawalnagar, 3568 for Rahimyar Khan, 2506 for DG Khan, 2197 for Rajanpur, 1371 for Layyah, 3200 for Muzaffargarh, 6441 for Telecommunication, 1344 for Motor Transport Wing, 146 for Central Police Office, 670 for PC Sahala.

As many as, 553 for PTC Lahore, 293 for PTC Multan, 342 for PTS Farooqabad, 281 for PTS Sargodha while 194 olive green T-shirts were being purchased and distributed for PTS Rawalpindi.

Teams of all districts and formations were getting t-shirts according to the number of their staff from Central Police Office Store Chung.

AIG Logistics said that the process of supplying summer uniforms (T-shirts) to the police force would be completed soon while the supply of other items of uniforms was also being started soon.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed to complete the purchase of uniforms and supply to the force soon and said that the supervisory officers in all the districts should speed up the priority measures for the supply of resources to the force.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that if the needs of the force were taken care of, they could fulfill the duty of serving and protecting the citizens in the true sense, so priority measures would be continued by utilizing all available resources to increase the welfare and efficiency of the force.

