Distribution of vegetables seeds continue for winter season

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) The agriculture department has started the distribution of seed packets for winter season under Kitchen Gardening Program.

According to a spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) Department, each packet contains seeds of 8 vegetables including radish, carrot, spinach, turnip and coriander, etc. which would be available for general public till October 31.

He said the kitchen gardening program was not only a healthy activity but also provides 280 gram fresh vegetables daily.

These vegetables are not only pesticide free but are also fit for human consumption and keep the people healthy, he observed.

He further said that people could grow vegetable in pots, plastic bags, crates, boxes and open spaces in their houses and if the space was not available in the house lawn, the same could also be cultivated at rooftop of the houses.

The agriculture department has also started a special campaign to educate and impart training to the people about kitchen gardening, he added.