UrduPoint.com

Distribution Of Winter Relief Items Kicks Off In 10 Distts Of Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 08:50 PM

Distribution of winter relief items kicks off in 10 distts of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Continuing its past traditions, King Salman Relief Pakistan has kicked off distributing winter relief items among the deserving people in 10 coldest districts of of Balochistan province.

Under the package, relief items was being distributed in 10 districts of Balochistan, said a statement issued here Sunday. Relief items have also been distributed among 10,000 earth-quake affectees of Harnai district.

The relief package would also be distributed among 2100 IDPs families of North Waziristan during the current week, it further said.

.

The package included 58,000 blankets and 29,000 kits, including men's and women's warm shawls and warm clothing for children and adults.

King Salman's relief package was being transparently distributed with the assistance of National Disaster Management Authority ( NDMA), provincial government and Pakistan Non-Governmental Organization (WESS) which would benefit over two million people.

Related Topics

Pakistan North Waziristan Balochistan Harnai Women Sunday Government Million

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President of CNN

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President of CNN

1 hour ago
 ADFD supports development of new Waste-to-Energy P ..

ADFD supports development of new Waste-to-Energy Plant in Maldives

1 hour ago
 WHO adopts UAE Government accelerators model to ac ..

WHO adopts UAE Government accelerators model to achieve healthcare objectives

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler delivers keynote speech at Global Citize ..

RAK Ruler delivers keynote speech at Global Citizen Forum

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Kenyan President on Jamhu ..

UAE leaders congratulate Kenyan President on Jamhuri Day

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Distribution signs exclusive deal to provide ..

ADNOC Distribution signs exclusive deal to provide fuel and lubricants to 3,000- ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.