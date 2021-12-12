Distribution of winter relief items kicks off in 10 distts of Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Continuing its past traditions, King Salman Relief Pakistan has kicked off distributing winter relief items among the deserving people in 10 coldest districts of of Balochistan province.

Under the package, relief items was being distributed in 10 districts of Balochistan, said a statement issued here Sunday. Relief items have also been distributed among 10,000 earth-quake affectees of Harnai district.

The relief package would also be distributed among 2100 IDPs families of North Waziristan during the current week, it further said.

The package included 58,000 blankets and 29,000 kits, including men's and women's warm shawls and warm clothing for children and adults.

King Salman's relief package was being transparently distributed with the assistance of National Disaster Management Authority ( NDMA), provincial government and Pakistan Non-Governmental Organization (WESS) which would benefit over two million people.