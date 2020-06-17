UrduPoint.com
Distribution Of Work On Educational Boards Sorted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:18 AM

Distribution of work on educational boards sorted

Sindh Universities and Boards Department bifurcated the work distribution related to the educational boards of Sindh Province here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Universities and Boards Department bifurcated the work distribution related to the educational boards of Sindh Province here on Tuesday.

According to a notification, the work distribution was bifurcated as under: Section Officer (Boards-I) board of intermediate & Secondary education, Mirpurkhas; Board of intermediate & Secondary Education, Shaheed Benazirabad; Board of intermediate & Secondary Education, Sukkur and Board of intermediate & Secondary Education, Larkana.

Section Officer (Boards-II) Board of Secondary Education, Karachi; Board of IntermediateEducation, Karachi; Sindh Board of Technical Education, Karachi; and Board of Intermediate& Secondary Education, Hyderabad.

