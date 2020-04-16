District Accounts Office launches pilot project

The district accounts office Sialkot has launched a pilot project of Android application and web-portal to facilitate employees and pensioners at large during the recent lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The district accounts office Sialkot has launched a pilot project of Android application and web-portal to facilitate employees and pensioners at large during the recent lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the people can download pay slips, income tax statements and monthly expenditures statements by using android app " PAYNAMA " while staying at home.

This was disclosed by District Accounts Officer Mian Maqbool Ahmed while talking to the media persons here on Thursday, A large number of people would get benefits from the e-Governance facility introduced by the government.

Keeping in view the importance of DAO as a public office and Primary facilitator to masses, the DAO has launched android application " PAYNAMA" with the certain salient features like provision of web portal and Android application both for employees, pensioners and drawing and disbursing officers.

The District Accounts Officer Mian Maqbool Ahmad further said the office would use web portal to upload individual reports/DDO Reports in EXCEL format while employees/pensioners and drawing and disbursing officer will download the same in PDF format which is unchangeable.

Assistant Accounts Officer Kashif Butt who is the Focal person of the project, said that the user of drawing and disbursing officer would be created by the DAO concern while the individual Account may be created through android application under sign-up.