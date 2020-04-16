UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Accounts Office Launches Pilot Project

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 07:18 PM

District Accounts Office launches pilot project

The district accounts office Sialkot has launched a pilot project of Android application and web-portal to facilitate employees and pensioners at large during the recent lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The district accounts office Sialkot has launched a pilot project of Android application and web-portal to facilitate employees and pensioners at large during the recent lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the people can download pay slips, income tax statements and monthly expenditures statements by using android app " PAYNAMA " while staying at home.

This was disclosed by District Accounts Officer Mian Maqbool Ahmed while talking to the media persons here on Thursday, A large number of people would get benefits from the e-Governance facility introduced by the government.

Keeping in view the importance of DAO as a public office and Primary facilitator to masses, the DAO has launched android application " PAYNAMA" with the certain salient features like provision of web portal and Android application both for employees, pensioners and drawing and disbursing officers.

The District Accounts Officer Mian Maqbool Ahmad further said the office would use web portal to upload individual reports/DDO Reports in EXCEL format while employees/pensioners and drawing and disbursing officer will download the same in PDF format which is unchangeable.

Assistant Accounts Officer Kashif Butt who is the Focal person of the project, said that the user of drawing and disbursing officer would be created by the DAO concern while the individual Account may be created through android application under sign-up.

Related Topics

Same Sialkot May Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan included in G20 debt relief plan

5 minutes ago

Keeping Pakistanis Safe and Informed about the Cor ..

7 minutes ago

Kaira complains about non-provision of funds to Si ..

13 minutes ago

Senegal extends flight ban until May 31

2 minutes ago

Finland's economy shrinking 2% per month of lockdo ..

2 minutes ago

Some 8,800 Migrants Quarantined in Serbia Due to C ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.