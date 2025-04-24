- Home
District Admin Abbottabad And Rescue 1122 Plan Unified Strategy To Tackle Forest Fires And Emergencies
Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) District Emergency Officer Jan Muhammad Afridi Thursday held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan to review the Emergency Response Unit's preparedness and strategies to combat rising forest fire incidents.
During the session, Jan Muhammad Afridi provided a detailed briefing on current measures, operational readiness, and inter-departmental coordination in emergency situations. Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan emphasized the need for strict legal action against individuals found responsible for deliberately igniting forest fires.
He further announced that in the coming days, a comprehensive meeting involving all relevant departments would be convened to strengthen collaboration and ensure a unified response to any emergency.
The Deputy Commissioner also praised the recent efforts of Rescue 1122, particularly highlighting their performance during last year’s forest fire crisis in Hazara Division, where personnel worked relentlessly around the clock to control widespread blazes.
