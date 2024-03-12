Open Menu

District Admin Abbottabad Announces Measures To Eliminate Encroachment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 06:06 PM

District admin Abbottabad announces measures to eliminate encroachment

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Ahmad Mghees Tuesday emphasized the collective responsibility of citizens towards the city's well-being

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Ahmad Mghees Tuesday emphasized the collective responsibility of citizens towards the city's well-being.

He announced concerted efforts to address various issues affecting Abbottabad, including encroachments and market irregularities. The AC expressed these views while talking to the media during his visit to Abbottabad Press Club.

Highlighting the forthcoming changes, Ahmed Mughees outlined plans to tackle these challenges, including the preparation of a list to eliminate encroachments and the establishment of Ramazan food distribution centers. These measures aim to alleviate the hardships faced by residents during the holy month.

The AC also announced the setup of help desks for Ramadan and initiatives to combat profiteering and price hikes. Assistant Commissioner Ahmed Mughees disclosed plans for coordinated action with the traffic police to improve traffic management and hinted at significant developments shortly.

He underscored the importance of rehabilitating shelters and establishment of Ramazan Dastarkhawan which will provide huge relief to the poor segments of the society.

The AC disclosed that the district administration got approval for drainage projects from the National Highway Authority (NHA) on many drains of the city.

Ahmed Mughees congratulated President Abbottabad Press Club Muhammad Shahid, General Secretary Sardar Shafiq Ahmed, and other office bearers. Earlier, President Abbottabad Press Club Muhammad Shahid Chaudhry commended Ahmed Mughees for his efforts in fostering peace and security, highlighting the collaborative spirit among various sectors of society in addressing city issues.

