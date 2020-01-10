UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Admin Abbottabad Bans Construction, Blasting In Leased Out Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 06:55 PM

District admin Abbottabad bans construction, blasting in leased out area

The district administration Abbottabad has banned construction, blasting and plotting etc under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC) without prior getting No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Mineral Department in the leased out Tahana locality of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration Abbottabad has banned construction, blasting and plotting etc under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC) without prior getting No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Mineral Department in the leased out Tahana locality of the district.

The violators of the ban have been warned of legal proceeding.

According to a notification issued here Friday, it has been clarified Mineral Department had brought into the notice of Deputy Commissioner that some local residents beside construction are cutting the mountains in the leased out area concerned and making residential plots on them.

Therefore, the Deputy Commissioner proclaimed Section 144 and banned construction and plotting in the area, said a notification issued here on Friday.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Noc Criminals From

Recent Stories

Textile sector facing serious issues: Mian Zahid H ..

1 minute ago

Kashmiris will achieve their right to self-determi ..

5 minutes ago

Javeria Rauf, Anam Amin help PCB Blasters to 12-ru ..

10 minutes ago

UAE continues to enhance sustainable development: ..

26 minutes ago

Abdul Mahdi Calls on US to Send Delegates to Discu ..

23 seconds ago

Moscow Sends Back Kiev's Letter of Protest Over Pu ..

24 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.