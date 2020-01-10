District admin Abbottabad bans construction, blasting in leased out area

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration Abbottabad has banned construction, blasting and plotting etc under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC) without prior getting No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Mineral Department in the leased out Tahana locality of the district.

The violators of the ban have been warned of legal proceeding.

According to a notification issued here Friday, it has been clarified Mineral Department had brought into the notice of Deputy Commissioner that some local residents beside construction are cutting the mountains in the leased out area concerned and making residential plots on them.

Therefore, the Deputy Commissioner proclaimed Section 144 and banned construction and plotting in the area, said a notification issued here on Friday.