District admin Abbottabad bans fishing to safeguard aquatic life

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :District administration Abbottabad Wednesday has enforced a ban on fishing within its jurisdiction until August 31, 2023, invoking Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The prohibition specifically targets streams and rivers in Galyat and others including River Mangan, River Dor, and various streams and ponds.

This decisive step has been taken in response to a formal request made by the Department of Fisheries to protect diverse fish species and thrive in these water bodies.

The Primary objective of the ban is to curb the use of destructive fishing methods and equipment that pose a significant threat to fish populations and the delicate ecosystem as a whole.

By regulating fishing activities, the district administration aims to ensure the preservation and sustainability of water resources.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad has issued an official order strictly prohibiting fishing in the designated areas. The decree emphasizes the importance of complying with the ban and warns that any violation will result in legal consequences for the individuals involved.

Further updates and information regarding the fishing ban can be obtained from the office of the Deputy Commissioner or the Department of Fisheries.