District Admin Abbottabad Cracks Down On Fare Violations Continues To Ensure Compliance

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2023 | 10:40 AM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The district administration of Abbottabad Thursday conducted inspections of vehicles across various locations to ensure compliance with fare schedules issued by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA).

The crackdown against the violators led by Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad and price Control Magistrate Abbottabad Arshad Mahmood, the inspections, in collaboration with traffic wardens, focused on Suzuki and other public transport vehicles operating along Manshera Road.

The initiative follows a notification from the RTA directing the suspension of fare increases. In response, stringent actions have been initiated against vehicle owners who have not adhered to the mandated fare reductions.

The Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue/Price Control Magistrate Abbottabad Arshad Mahmood took immediate action against those vehicle owners found in violation of the RTA notification after examining Manshera Road.

Citizens were also encouraged to report any fare-related concerns to facilitate further actions against violators. The District Control Room Abbottabad can be reached at 09929310553.

On the other side, public transporters are still charging extra fares to commuters despite the cancellation of the notification.

